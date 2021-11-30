Police: Jersey City, NJ unlicensed driver critically hurt teen and then fled

JERSEY CITY — Additional criminal charges have been filed against a Jersey City man, stemming from a hit and run that left a teen critically hurt, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Jersey City Police first arrested 30-year-old Boris Marroquin Solarzano on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the prosecutor, after the 15-year-old girl was hit on Saturday afternoon along Duncan Avenue.

The teen has remained in critical condition.

When officers tracked down Marroquin Solarzano in his 2009 Honda Accord, driving on Condict Street, his own four-year-old daughter was not buckled up in the back of the vehicle, Suarez said on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to contact the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit at 201-915-1345.

Anonymous tips also can be shared on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website.

