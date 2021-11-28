Hit and run in Jersey City, NJ leaves 15-year-old critically hurt

JERSEY CITY — A city resident has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit and run that left a teen girl critically hurt, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The 15-year-old was struck near 196 Duncan Avenue on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., Suarez said.

Jersey City Police determined that the incident involved a mid-size sedan struck and found a vehicle matching that description traveling on Condict Street.

The driver, 30-year-old Boris Marroquib Solarzano, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the prosecutor.

The teen remained in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to contact the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website.

