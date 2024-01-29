🔴A man and a woman were found dead in a garage in Trenton

🔴They were believed to have been homeless

🔴No foul play is suspected

TRENTON — It was a gruesome discovery in New Jersey’s capital city.

On Saturday, police received a 911 call about a deceased man and woman in a garage on Chambers Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they met with the caller who reported that he knew both the male and female as homeless from the area, according to a detective at the Trenton Police Department.

The caller said he was aware that the pair stayed in the garage, which is attached to the former Championship Bar. But he had not seen the garage door open for the past few days. So, he decided to check on the couple.

When he entered the garage, he discovered the two, deceased. No foul play is suspected, according to an investigation.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and took both individuals for autopsies to determine a cause of death.

The identities of both the man and the woman are being withheld pending notification of family members. The investigation remains active.

This is the second such discovery in two days. Lakewood police confirmed the discovery of what appeared to be human remains located in the rubble of a fire that occurred on January 19 on Chestnut Street. An initial search turned up no body. A second search was reportedly conducted when the friend of a homeless person who had not been heard from in a while called police, according to the Lakewood Scoop.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when possible, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

