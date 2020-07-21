BRICK — Two police officers were struck by a car leaving a party that grew to nearly 400 people on Monday night.

Spokesman Jim Kelly said police were called to Atlantic Drive in the Baywood section about 9:30 p.m. with complaints about a large gathering with loud music, drug use, cars blocking the street, littering, public urination and trespassing.

Homeowner Michelle Cicchillo, 23, told officers the party grew beyond her control and guests refused to leave, according to Kelly.

A Snapchat video of the party shows a crowd of dozens of people dancing shoulder to shoulder around a swimming pool.

It took several hours for cops to go through the neighborhood and tell partygoers to leave, according to Kelly, who said people were mostly cooperative except for a few who were intoxicated and belligerent.

The driver of a white Mercedes, Darius Edwards, 23, of Brooklyn, struck two officers as he sped away, according to Kelly. Police pursued Edwards onto the Garden State Parkway but the chase was broken off due to "dangerous operation and excessive speeds," according to Kelly.

Edwards was located in Brielle an hour later and charged with two counts of assault by auto, eluding, obstruction and possession of marijuana and motor vehicle offenses.

One of the officers hit by Edwards was taken to Ocean Medical Center with a knee injury.

Cicchillo was charged with maintaining a nuisance and violating the township noise ordinances against excessive loudness and mass gatherings.

Dakari Smith, 23, of Brooklyn, was charged with obstruction. He was released with a summons.

Officers from several surrounding towns, State Police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office helped Brick police break up the party.

