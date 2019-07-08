Police find guns, ammo … and 500-pound pig in Toms River home

TOMS RIVER — Police found weapons, old ammunition and a 500-pound pig inside a home on Monday.

Joseph Kelly came to Toms River police headquarters around 7 a.m. and told police there may be a warrant for his arrest, according to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina, who said a search of Kelly's parked car turned up a loaded shotgun "serving no legitimate purpose."

It wasn't clear from a statement released by Messina if Kelley was indeed wanted on warrants, and if so for what. But she said police charged Kelly — though she didn't say for what offense — took him into custody, and took him for a medical evaluation. She based based on statements he made, police searched his home on Egret Drive "for the safety of any additional occupants."

No one was at his home but police did find additional weapons and ammunition, some of which were dated and their condition unknown, she said.

The State Police Bomb Unit was brought in to remove the items from his home as a precaution.

Toms River Animal Control also removed a 500-pound pig from the home, according to Messina, who did not disclose where the pig was taken or what condition it was in.

Messina said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending. She did not say if he was still being held.

