Disabled truck rolls into police car, injuring cop on George Washington Bridge

☑️ A tractor trailer with flat tires was stopped by a Port Authority cop on the GWB

☑️ The truck rolled forward into the officer's vehicle

☑️ A crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway contributed to a 90 minute inbound delay

A tractor-trailer that rolled into a police vehicle on the George Washington Bridge contributed to long delays on Monday morning.

A Port Authority police officer stopped a truck with two flat tires on a ramp entering the upper level heading into New York at about 3:45 a.m, a Port Authority spokesman said.

"While the officer was returning to their patrol car the tractor-trailer driver failed to engage the brake, which caused the trailer to roll forward. It hit the officer's vehicle door, which then struck the officer resulting in an injury to the officer," the spokesman said.

The officer was treated and taken to a hospital to be examined. Summones were issued to the truck driver but no citations.

It was the first of several incidents on the bridge that led to 90 minute delays getting into Manhattan including a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in The Bronx.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Take advantage of this Jersey favorite before it’s gone Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2024 Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant