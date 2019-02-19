Police bust man at NJ diner, say he offered to pay ‘teen’ for sex with app
UNION TOWNSHIP — State Police arrested a Maryland man after they say he used a popular phone app to arrange what he thought was a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl, and then showed up for the meeting.
Felix Jimenez-Romero, 36, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was charged with luring/enticing a child, promoting prostitution of a minor, and attempted sexual assault.
On Feb. 7, a detective posed as a teen and communicated with Jimenez-Romero using Skout, which is an online, location-based social networking app, according to police.
Police said Jimenez-Romero, knowing the victim’s age, suggested a meeting and offered compensation in exchange for sex.
Detectives arranged a meeting with Jimenez-Romero at a diner in Union Township later that evening, police said. When Jimenez-Romero arrived at the parking lot, he was arrested.
Jimenez-Romero was taken to Union County Jail, pending a bail detention hearing.
Skout was among an updated list of apps and websites used by sexual predators to target child victims, shared by the State Police earlier this winter.
