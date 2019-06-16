Police ask for help tracking down men after South Jersey shooting

LINDENWOLD — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals who may have information on a shooting that happened last week.

Officers responded on Wednesday, June 12, around 7:40 p.m., to a report of a man being shot in the Greens Apartment Complex on Clementon Road in Lindenwold.

The 21-year-old victim, from Vineland, suffered a gunshot wound. The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have released a photo of men they are looking to question about the shooting, while advising the public not to approach those seen in the photo.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identity or location of the men shown in the photo is urged to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-820-6031 or Lindenwold Police at 856-229-2835.

