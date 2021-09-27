12-year-old boy reported missing in Cape May County, NJ

Lower Township Police are searching for a missing North Cape May boy and they are asking for your help in finding him.

12-year-old Douglas Haggerty Jr. is 4 feet 10 inches with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was reported missing at 12:41 am Monday, Sept 27.

According to a Facebook post from the police, Douglass was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. in North Cape May.

He was wearing black pants and Vans brand sneakers and riding a silver bike.

Police say his destination is unknown and he is known to ride his bike in parking lots and on the side of the road in a "wheelie" style.

Anyone having any information about Douglas Haggerty is asked to call the Lower Township Police Department at 609-886-2711.

