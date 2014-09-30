Police: 1 child hurt, school evacuated in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- One child was injured and a high school was evacuated after a report of weapons seen on the campus in Louisville, police said Tuesday.

(Anton Prado Photography, ThinkStock) (Anton Prado Photography, ThinkStock) loading...

Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the child sustained non-life threatening injuries and that a parent was with the child.

Smiley would not say if the child was a student or describe the nature of the injuries.

Students were led from Fern Creek Traditional High School in the southern part of the city. Video from television stations showed police escorting students with their hands over their heads to a nearby softball field.

Police cars surrounded the 91-year-old school.

Messages left by The Associated Press for a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools and MetroSafe, the city's emergency management department, were not immediately returned.

According to its website, the school concentrates on communications, media and arts. It has a student-run radio station, WFHS.

Also Tuesday, a student was shot by a fellow student outside a North Carolina high school just minutes before classes began, and the suspect then waited for police to arrive, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. as the two male students argued in an on-campus courtyard at Albemarle High School, Albemarle Police Chief William Halliburton said at a news conference.

The shooter, identified only as a juvenile, put down his gun after firing two shots, walked into the principal's office and waited for police. Halliburton said.

© 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.