Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Seaside Heights, New Jersey!

In hope of returning to some normalcy, one major event that has been a mainstay in my schedule is The Polar Bear Plunge held on the third which benefits Special Olympics New Jersey.

Andrew Miller

An outstanding event that truly brings a great peace and enjoyment to the many law enforcement participants and other social groups that collectively take a dip into the 30 something degree waters of the ocean all while raising big money. I mean big money for a great cause.

(Bud McCormick)

The Polar Bear Plunge wasn’t held this February because of the pandemic however, the 2020 Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics New Jersey held in February was a big success.

Photo Credit Chris Swendeman/NJ1015

The event had 8078 plungers raising over $2.5 million and Seaside Heights Chief of Police Tommy Boyd estimated the crowd at over 100,000 people viewing the event! This was the 27th year for this event and my 25th year hosting it. It keeps on getting bigger and bigger each year its truly amazing for this type of charitable event.

Photo Credit Chris Swendeman/NJ1015

Special Olympics New Jersey relies on the big money raised to provide programs for the thousands of mentally and physically challenged participants. Not having the polar Bear Plunge this year was a huge hit to their budget.

Photo Credit/Chris Swendeman/NJ1015

One of the reasons I support this event and Special Olympics New Jersey is that over 85% of all the money collected goes directly to the programs of Special Olympics New Jersey. That is a very respectful percentage. I wish more charities would live by their example.

Peter Reuter

So, the good news is that the 2022 Polar Bear Plunge will take place Saturday, February 26th on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ. I’ll be broadcasting my show as we do every year from upstairs at The Spicy Cantina. Registration is open and ready to go. Go to plungeseaside.org to register for this fun event.

Photo Credit/Chris Swendeman/NJ1015

Special Olympics New Jersey and join us February 26, 2022 for a great day for a great cause.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US