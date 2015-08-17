Pol: A-list tax break bill would boost Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY (AP) — Large crowds for a beach concert have a New Jersey lawmaker more convinced that his bill to give tax breaks to A-list performers that commit to multi-night stands in Atlantic City would give the struggling city a financial boost.

Maroon 5 crowd on the beach in Atlantic City

State senate Republican Leader Tom Kean says his bill would make large crowds like those at Sunday's Maroon 5 show the norm rather than the exception.

Qualifying entertainers who perform at least four dates in Atlantic City's tourism district would get a state tax credit on all income they earn performing in New Jersey, including in Atlantic City, Camden, Trenton, Newark and Holmdel.

The Atlantic City Alliance says more than 50,000 people attended Sunday's show. The group estimates that the concert generated $24 million for the city's economy.

