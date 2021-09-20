Point Pleasant, NJ mayor wants Route 35 changes after car hits teen

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Paul Kanitra is calling for “major changes” to the intersection of Route 35 and Arnold Avenue after a teenage bicyclist was struck Sunday morning.

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized until Sunday night after being hit by a pickup truck driven by a 54-year-old Howell woman around 11:50 a.m. She was found lying on the street, according to Point Pleasant Beach police.

Police said Karen Bischoff, 54, of Howell stopped at the scene and was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including one for careless driving.

One in a series of incidents

Kanitra wrote on his Facebook page that the incident was the latest this summer showing the need for more safety measures at the intersection.

"There was a car that ran into the hardware store (or very close to it) and numerous drivers going the wrong way on 35 almost daily," Kanitra told New Jersey 101.5.

The mayor said he has made it a priority to make Point Pleasant Borough's streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists with signage, better visibility and images on the pavement.

There are four lanes on Route 35 at the intersection with one lane each for left and right turns. There is also a traffic light and a sidewalk on each side but no shoulders.

He said efforts to make the intersection safer have been stymied because one road is a county road and one is a state road. "Solutions to traffic safety issues" at the intersection to will be discussed during Tuesday's Borough Council meeting.

"One that takes into account the large number of out-of-town motorists that are unfamiliar with the area and traffic patterns," Kanitra said.

