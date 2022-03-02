The images on our screens the last week have been horrifying and humbling. Both the atrocities of war and the courage of the Ukrainian people have moved us deeply. It makes you wonder if we here in America, especially New Jersey, would have the resolve to be as courageous or devoted as the Ukrainians.

One New Jersey public official, Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra, is heading overseas to try and get to the Ukrainian/Polish border to see how he can help.

His family is Polish and Slovakian. He's going to head to Poland and travel to the border town of Medyka to try and shuttle people to safety who have fled the fighting and the danger.

Tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky is leaving his family and heading to his homeland of Ukraine to fight. He has no military experience and is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. He said in an interview that he doesn't know if his wife will ever forgive him or if he will ever forgive himself for leaving his three children. He is not alone among famous Ukrainians to go and do this.

If you want to see what you can do to help Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra, you can follow him on his Facebook page.

Many of us don't have a lot of positive words for New Jersey politicians, but you gotta give it to Mayor Kanitra. God speed Paul and come home safely.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

