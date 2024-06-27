A decades-old bank branch in South Jersey has abruptly closed, leaving customers stunned.

PNC Bank in Pleasantville, NJ, Closes

As of just a few days ago, PNC Bank's location on the Black Horse Pike at Noah's Road in Pleasantville, across from the old Kmart, is no more.

Obviously, with the rise in online and app-based banking, fewer people are needing the face-to-face services of tellers inside a physical building, resulting in facilities like this one shutting down.

Former PNC Bank branch in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former PNC Bank branch in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

In the five minutes Monday evening that we were at this former branch taking pictures for this story, no less than half a dozen people drove into the parking lot, many looking to use the now-removed ATM.

Former PNC Bank branch in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former PNC Bank branch in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

A few stopped at the drive-thru window trying to figure out what was going on.

Former PNC Bank branch in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former PNC Bank branch in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Signs on the front door are directing customers to the PNC branch at Atlantic and Boston Avenues in Atlantic City, which is about a 15 minute drive away.

Former PNC Bank branch in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former PNC Bank branch in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Other PNC Bank branches in the area are on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, Route 9 in Linwood, and the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.