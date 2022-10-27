PNC Bank customers warned of fraudulent withdrawals across New Jersey

Police have alerted the public about a string of fraud involving customers of PNC Bank.

In South Brunswick alone, five residents have reported large cash withdrawals from their accounts made from ATM machines at PNC Bank branches around the state, according to police.

The victims each noticed a withdrawal of more than $300 made without the use of their debit card, as it remained in their possession.

It is unclear how their PNC Bank account information was secured, as no card had been taken.

All the victims are current bank customers.

South Brunswick police confirmed that the fraud is widespread and involves several counties in New Jersey — without going into further detail.

PNC Bank customers have been urged to look over their bank records.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the customer’s local police department — they should also contact PNC Bank at 1-888-PNC-BANK (1-888-762-2265).

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

