PNC Bank Arts Center Announces 2019 Concert Schedule

It's just not Summer unless you've enjoyed a concert at PNC Bank Arts Center. Or as we like to call it, "The Arts Center."

As usual, the lineup is pretty stacked. Whether you like pop, rock, or country music, there's a show for you.

To purchase tickets for any of these show, go to artscenter.com . Be sure to check back as shows often get added during the season.

SATURDAY MAY 18 | 7:30 p.m. - JASON ALDEAN

SUNDAY MAY 26 | 7:30 p.m. - CHRIS YOUNG

SATURDAY JUNE 1 | 8 p.m. - BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND

THURSDAY JUNE 6 | 6:30 p.m. - O.A.R. & AMERICAN AUTHORS

SATURDAY JUNE 8 | 2 p.m. - GANNA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Lineup:

SATURDAY JUNE 15 | LIVE & BUSH

SATURDAY & SUNDAY JUNE 22 & 23 | 7 p.m. - ZAC BROWN BAND

FRIDAY JUNE 28 | 6:30 p.m. - SHINEDOWN

THURSDAY JULY 11 | 7 p.m. - FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE & DAN + SHAY

SATURDAY JULY 13 | 7 p.m. - THIRD EYE BLIND & JIMMY EAT WORLD

SATURDAY JULY 20 | 6 p.m. - KIDZ BOP LIVE

WEDNESDAY JULY 24 | 6 p.m. - 311 & DIRTY HEADS

WEDNESDAY JULY 31 | 5:30 p.m. - BREAKING BENJAMIN

SATURDAY AUGUST 3 | 7 p.m. - THOMAS RHETT

TUESDAY AUGUST 6 | 7:30 p.m. - JIMMY BUFFETT

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7 | 6:30 p.m. - KORN & ALICE IN CHAINS

FRIDAY AUGUST 9 | 7 p.m. - CHRIS STAPLETON

THURSDAY AUGUST 15 | 7 p.m. - ALICE COOPER & HALESTORM

FRIDAY AUGUST 16 | 7 p.m. - TRAIN & GOO GOO DOLLS

SUNDAY AUGUST 18 | 7 p.m. - SANTANA

TUESDAY AUGUST 20 | 6 p.m. - BECK & CAGE THE ELEPHANT

FRIDAY AUGUST 30 | 5:30 p.m. - KNOTFEST: SLIPKNOT