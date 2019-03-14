PNC Bank Arts Center Announces 2019 Concert Schedule
It's just not Summer unless you've enjoyed a concert at PNC Bank Arts Center. Or as we like to call it, "The Arts Center."
As usual, the lineup is pretty stacked. Whether you like pop, rock, or country music, there's a show for you.
To purchase tickets for any of these show, go to artscenter.com. Be sure to check back as shows often get added during the season.
SATURDAY MAY 18 | 7:30 p.m. - JASON ALDEAN
SUNDAY MAY 26 | 7:30 p.m. - CHRIS YOUNG
SATURDAY JUNE 1 | 8 p.m. - BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND
THURSDAY JUNE 6 | 6:30 p.m. - O.A.R. & AMERICAN AUTHORS
SATURDAY JUNE 8 | 2 p.m. - GANNA MUSIC FESTIVAL
Lineup:
- Alka Yagnik
- Divine
- Hariharan
- Jassie Gill + Babbal Rai
- Sunidhi Chauhan
- Vishal-Shekhar
- Anshu Mor
- Kanan Gill
- Rohan Joshi