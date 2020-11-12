We've had a lot to think about during the last eight months. Some of us had more time on our hands at home and different people did various things with that time. No doubt, by now you've heard of the quarantine fifteen. So many of us binge watched our favorite shows and also binged on our favorite foods. Others took the time to get back into shape and drop some weight. Either way the results could have looked different in the mirror. But the mirror is more forgiving that the "Zoom Boom." That's the shock you get when you see yourself on those countless Zoom meetings, we've all endured over the last serval months.

According to Dr. Norman Rowe, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, the Zoom Boom is real. He is seeing clients come in for consultations in just about all demographics. He says equal amounts of men and women are coming in from all age groups. The most commonly sought treatments are liposuction, and laser/Botox treatments.

Some of you may have taken the time at home to work out and shed some pounds. That could leave some sagging skin that would benefit from a nip or tuck here or there. At the beginning of the year, almost no one even heard of a "Zoom meeting". Now it seems the most important thing you may have learned in all of those fascinatingly informative meetings, is that you don't look as good as you thought!

