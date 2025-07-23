Man seriously injured after falling from hood of moving car; NJ driver arrested

🚨A 56-year-old man was riding on the hood of a vehicle

🚨He was seriously injured after falling

🚨The 73-year-old driver was arrested

PLEASANTVILLE — A man riding on the hood of a moving vehicle was seriously injured when he fell off.

Pleasantville police say David Doebley, 56, was riding on the hood near North Main Street and East Reading Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was run over after falling off.

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (City Division).

The driver of the vehicle, Brian Morris, 73, of Egg Harbor Township, drove away, police said. His vehicle was found a block away on Linden Avenue.

Police did not release other details about the incident.

Morris was arrested and faces nearly a dozen charges and violations:

Second-degree aggravated assault

Fourth-degree assault by auto

Knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious

Third-degree bodily injury

Morris was issued summonses for multiple motor vehicle violations:

Reckless driving

Careless driving

Unsafe operation

Leaving the scene of accident

Failure to report an accident

Failure to maintain lane

Failure to stop or yield

Morris is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

15 common sense flood preparation tips Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow