Man seriously injured after falling from hood of moving car; NJ driver arrested
🚨A 56-year-old man was riding on the hood of a vehicle
🚨He was seriously injured after falling
🚨The 73-year-old driver was arrested
PLEASANTVILLE — A man riding on the hood of a moving vehicle was seriously injured when he fell off.
Pleasantville police say David Doebley, 56, was riding on the hood near North Main Street and East Reading Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was run over after falling off.
He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (City Division).
The driver of the vehicle, Brian Morris, 73, of Egg Harbor Township, drove away, police said. His vehicle was found a block away on Linden Avenue.
Police did not release other details about the incident.
Morris was arrested and faces nearly a dozen charges and violations:
- Second-degree aggravated assault
- Fourth-degree assault by auto
- Knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious
- Third-degree bodily injury
Morris was issued summonses for multiple motor vehicle violations:
- Reckless driving
- Careless driving
- Unsafe operation
- Leaving the scene of accident
- Failure to report an accident
- Failure to maintain lane
- Failure to stop or yield
Morris is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.
