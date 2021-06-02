Pleasantville man used Snapchat to make school threats, cops say

Frankie Caserta (Ocean County Jail)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Pleasantville man is accused of using the social media app Snapchat to make numerous threats against students at Pinelands Regional High School, as well as the school itself.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office reported that on May 25, school officials notified the Little Egg Harbor Police Department that a student had alerted them to a series of threats, posted by the username "Buddha Caserta," dating back to May 23.

A subsequent investigation revealed at least one Snapchat group message threatening gang violence at the school, and two direct messages threatening two students with physical harm.

Investigators traced the "Buddha Caserta" username to Frankie Caserta, 21, and arrested him at his Pleasantville home on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court in Burlington County.

Following a search of Caserta's residence and seizure of multiple electronic devices, he was charged with three counts of terroristic threats. The investigation is continuing, and more charges may be forthcoming.

Caserta was initially lodged in the Burlington County Jail on the outstanding warrant arrest, but has been transferred to the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

