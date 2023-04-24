Playa Bowls to open another NJ location

Playa Bowls, a fast casual restaurant founded in New Jersey, will be opening its 69th Garden State location in Woodbridge in May.

The cornerstone of Playa Bowls' menu is its namesake item: the acai bowl. Acai is a “superfood” berry that is native to the Amazon rainforest and is known for its high antioxidant content.

Playa Bowls blends acai with other fruits, such as banana and strawberry, and serves it in a bowl topped with granola, honey, and other healthy toppings.

Customers can also choose from other bowls, such as pitaya (dragon fruit) and kale, or build their own bowl with a selection of bases, fruits, and toppings.

In addition to bowls, Playa Bowls also offers smoothies, juices, and oatmeal, all made with fresh ingredients and a focus on health and wellness. The menu also includes vegan and gluten-free options to cater to a wide range of dietary needs.

According to My Central Jersey, the new Woodbridge store will be at 97 Main Street.

According to the Playa Bows’ website:

The Playa Bowls concept is the vision of founders Robert Giuliani & Abby Taylor — both Jersey Shore natives & long time surfers. Abby grew up in Ocean Township surfing the beaches of Monmouth County, while Rob grew up surfing in Ocean County. They were inspired by chasing summer on surf trips to Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, California & Hawaii. Almost every exotic surf town they visited offered their own unique version of an acai or pitaya bowl. They decided to recreate their favorite recipes with their own twist at home at the Jersey Shore.

From those humble beginnings in Belmar, Playa Bowls has grown to 170 restaurants in just nine years.

The new Woodbridge store will open in May, although an official opening date has not been announced.

