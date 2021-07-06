A 6-year-old Plainsboro girl was killed in a crash Saturday evening in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office told WETM TV that Risha Rohith ran onto Route 414 in front of a car whose driver could not stop in time.

The crash in Hector happened about 6 p.m.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police told WETM.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday morning whether the 57-year-old driver from Painted Post, New York, was charged with any offenses.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

