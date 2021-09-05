Plainfield, NJ man accused of shooting, killing Edison woman

EDISON — A Plainfield man is accused of shooting and killing an Edison woman on Saturday.

Edison Police responded to a residence along Wintergreen Avenue West around 7:30 p.m., where they found 35-year-old Tayeesha Webb had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Investigators determined 42-year-old Shakir Tyler shot Webb following an argument outside of the home.

Tyler was tracked down to Pennsylvania, where he surrendered to Allentown Police.

He was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, according to Ciccone.

As of Sunday, Tyler remained in Pennsylvania pending an extradition hearing to New Jersey.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Lorraine Holliday, on behalf of Webb’s mother said that she is survived by five children.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving