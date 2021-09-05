Plainfield, NJ man accused of shooting, killing Edison woman
EDISON — A Plainfield man is accused of shooting and killing an Edison woman on Saturday.
Edison Police responded to a residence along Wintergreen Avenue West around 7:30 p.m., where they found 35-year-old Tayeesha Webb had been shot.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.
Investigators determined 42-year-old Shakir Tyler shot Webb following an argument outside of the home.
Tyler was tracked down to Pennsylvania, where he surrendered to Allentown Police.
He was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, according to Ciccone.
As of Sunday, Tyler remained in Pennsylvania pending an extradition hearing to New Jersey.
Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.
A GoFundMe campaign organized by Lorraine Holliday, on behalf of Webb’s mother said that she is survived by five children.