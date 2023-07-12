Plainfield, NJ man found guilty in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend

DavidPrahl

🔴 A 23 year old Plainfield man was found guilty in the murder of his girlfriend in 2020

🔴 The 19 year old victim had been strangled to death

🔴 The man may face up to life in prison

PLAINFIELD — A city resident has been found guilty in the 2020 strangulation murder of his girlfriend.

After a month-long trial, a jury found Bryan Gonzalez Martines, 23, of Plainfield, guilty of one count of first-degree murder when he strangled his girlfriend to death three years ago.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before returning its verdict.

On July 6, 2020, Plainfield police patrol units responded to a residence on the 700 block of Kensington Avenue to conduct a requested welfare check.

That’s when they found the body of Brenda Montoya-Cruz, 19, according to assistant prosecutors.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Martines can face up to life in state prison.

