PLAINFIELD — A gruesome discovery in Union County over the weekend leads to more questions than answers.

Police found a dead dog inside a plastic bag at a park in Plainfield on Saturday, News 12 reported.

Police were called to Green Brook Park after receiving reports of a strange odor coming from the plastic bag, according to the News 12 report.

When they opened it, they found the dog. However, officials say the canine showed no signs of abuse, according to reporting from News 12.

There are still many questions that have yet to be answered. The cause of death remains unclear, as well as who put the dog in the plastic bag, why, and the breed of dog.

It's also not known at this time if the dog was a pet or a stray.

Green Brook Park is one of 36 Union County parks that encompass more than 6,000 acres. The park is along the Green Brook, a tributary of the Raritan River.

The investigation is ongoing.

