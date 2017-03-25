Plainfield cops ask for help locating missing 81-year-old man

PLAINFIELD — An 81-year-old city resident has been missing since at least Friday and police are asking the public for help locating him.

Thomas Tucker, who police said suffers from a mental disability and is considered to be at risk, is known to frequent Park Avenue and West 4th Street.

Tucker is about 150 lbs. with brown eyes and a mustache. He is missing his teeth and wears wire-framed glasses and a copper wool coat with a brown fur collar.

Police ask anyone with information about him to call 911 or the Police Division at 908-753-3360.

Thomas Tucker (Plainfield Police)