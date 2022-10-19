PIX 11 and PHL 17 off-air for Verizon FiOS TV customers in NJ

Nexstar Media Group said its contract with Verizon has expired, and the local television stations it owns in the New York and Philadelphia markets have been removed from the provider's FiOS channel lineup.

That means New Jersey customers who receive either WPIX (PIX 11) from New York or WPHL (PHL 17) out of Philly have been without those channels since 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Digital cable channels offered as part of Nexstar's package in those markets include Antenna TV, Comet, and Court TV, as illustrated by a coverage map on Nexstar's website.

The company also owns and distributes NewsNation, Rewind TV, and earlier this month acquired The CW Network, whose affiliates not only include WPIX, but also WPSG (CW 57) in Philadelphia.

But in separate posts hosted by the domain keepmystation.com, Nexstar focused on the loss of WPIX and WPHL for Verizon customers, saying no programming or local news from those stations would be offered as long as the contract dispute continued.

"Verizon FiOS has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult," the web pages said. "We hate the idea of not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even if Verizon FiOS denies it to you."

For WPIX, Nexstar urged consumers to call 1-855-LUV-WPIX, and for WPHL, 1-800-922-0204, to demand the channels be returned to the Verizon lineup.

Alternately, the company encouraged residents to consider the offers of other television providers.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

