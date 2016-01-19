Do you know who left this pit bull tied up, freezing outside?

Parsippany-Troy Hills police are looking for the owner of a medium-sized pit bull that was left tied to a fence Tuesday morning as temperatures plunged well below freezing.

The dog was found by Patrol Officer J. Williams as he was conducting a routine property check of the area surrounding the Parsippany Animal Control Shelter. As he scanned the perimeter, he noticed the pit bull tied to a fence with a red leash. Someone had left a dog toy, a bag of food and two bowls.

"The bowl with water in it was frozen solid," police said in a press release.

This pit bull was left tied to a fence in freezing temperatures. (Parsippany Police Department)

The officer immediately placed the dog in the back of his patrol vehicle until officers from Parsippany Animal Control arrived at the facility and brought the dog into the shelter.

According to the Parsippany Animal Control, the dog appeared to be in good health Tuesday morning and did not suffer any injuries as a result of being left out in the freezing temperatures.Police are asking anyone who may recognize the dog or know the dog's owner to call Parsippany Animal Control and Shelter at 973-263-7083.Last week, a South Jersey animal welfare group urged pet owners to bring animals inside as the temperatures in the Garden State plummet.

The owner of Shore Animal Control in Seaville, Dr. Nick Holland, said “older pets and short hair pets should have limited time outside, such as 10 minutes during these extreme temperatures. The group works with police in Cape May County cases of animal abuse.

Reports of animals being left outdoors in the bitter cold have become more frequent this winter. The Associated Humane Societies Newark shelter reported that so far this winter, 26 dogs have been being brought in, including a dog that was left tied to a tree for 48 hours and tangled in its leash.