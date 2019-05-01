Piscataway police: We know who threatened schools on Snapchat

The person who posted a threatening video on Snapchat seemingly targeting Piscataway has been identified, according to police.

A copy of the video sent to New Jersey 101.5 shows the barrel of a large firearm, and pans to the trigger before pulling back to show the entire weapon. The video is timestamped "Tuesday" in the upper right corner and "Piscataway" in the lower right corner, and shows the caption "maybe tomorrow?" There is no audio on the video provided to New Jersey 101.5

Piscataway police said there would be an increased police presence at schools on Wednesday and that they were working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, "aggressively investigating the origin of this message."

Rutgers University Police said there would be an increased police presence on the Busch and Livingston campuses

The department also asked residents not to call to discuss the video or ask if school was canceled.

