Pig left on doorstep of Lakewood rabbi, police say

A dead pig left on the doorstep of a rabbi’s home over the weekend is under investigation by Lakewood police.

The animal was left lying on the porch in front of the door on Treetop Lane sometime Saturday, police said. That falls during the Jewish Sabbath, which occurs between sunset Friday and sunset Saturday each week.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report the incident.

Pork is a prohibited food to people who observe Jewish Kosher dietary restrictions.

Police did not disclose the location of the rabbi’s home.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a bias crime and said it will not be tolerated in the township.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey in a message on its Twitter account said the incident was “beyond horrifying & should be condemned by all," and encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.

