After crashing like this, NJ man was still trying to drive away

SPRING LAKE — The driver of a pickup and its owner are both facing charges after it crashed on the boardwalk just after midnight Monday.

Police said a witness called 911 after watching a blue Ford drive off Ocean Avenue, go through multiple railings and an access ramp, coming to a stop with its front end hanging off the boardwalk.

Despite the position of the pickup, the driver was trying to drive off.

Driver Julian Uribe Munoz, 39, of Spring Lake, was still with the truck when police arrived.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, unlicensed driver and multiple related traffic offenses. He was taken to a hospital to be checked over for injuries, according to police.

He was released in accordance with the terms of John's Law, which allows police to keep the vehicle of a driver charged with DUI.

Pickup after driving onto the boardwalk in Spring Lake 2/5/24 Pickup after driving onto the boardwalk in Spring Lake 2/5/24 (Spring Lake police) loading...

Charges for the pick-up owner

The owner of the truck, Marvin Cruz-Palma, 28, of Passaic, was charged with allowing a suspended driver to operate a motor vehicle and allowing a vehicle to be operated without a required interlock device.

The boardwalk suffered “significant damage” and is being assessed by the public works department. It is temporarily closed between Pitney Avenue and Howell Avenue.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash, according to police.

Spring Lake's boardwalk is about 2 miles long and is non-commercial.

