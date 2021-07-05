Two words could describe Ocean City on the Fourth of July: insane and fantastic.

I could also use words like, "awesome," "spectacular," and "normal," as well.

I always feel like I have to see fireworks on the Fourth of July. If for no other reason, 'just because.' I mean, it's what you do on the Fourth, right?

For the past several years, I've made the journey to Ocean City to partake in aerial explosions knowing full well that parking will be impossible, the crowds will be huge, but the fireworks will be amazing. What I saw yesterday was just that — and it was fantastic.

