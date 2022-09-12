Photos from Jersey Pizza Crawl: The ultimate pizza party in Seaside Heights, NJ

What an incredibly beautiful day it was for the second annual New Jersey Pizza Joints Seaside Heights Pizza Crawl, of which I was named grand marshall. I can't remember when I ate as much pizza!

We started at the Beachcomber Restaurant and Bar in Seaside Heights where the tickets were being sold. Each ticket got you a slice at each of the many pizzerias across the crawl including Maruca's Tomato Pies, Georges Pizza, The Sawmill, and Shore Slice on the North end, the home of the Jersey Devil pizza.

Among the many crawlers was actor Joseph D'Onofrio who among his many roles, played young Tommy in Goodfellas, Bronx Tale and is currently in Power Book III Raising Kanan.

We crawled, we talked, and we had some of the best pizza that Seaside has to offer. The Pizza Crawl is all about bringing back the many local businesses of Seaside Heights and raising money for the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

Big Guy Madsen organized the event.

"Saturday's 2nd Annual Seaside Pizza Crawl and Pizza Eating Contest was a great success," he said. "Beautiful weather, great venue at The Beachcomber and our passionate Crawlers ate their way from The Sawmill in Seaside Park all the way to Shore Slice on the North End of the Seaside Heights Boardwalk."

"I'm really happy with how smoothly this year's Seaside Pizza Crawl came off. I would personally like to thank Mayor Vaz and the town council and all the participant's Pizza Joints on the Boardwalk for supporting T2T and celebrating Jersey Pizza. In one short year, Jersey Pizza Joints Pizza group has raised over $12,350 for T2T."

After the crawl, it was back to the Beachcomber for a pizza eating contest which was won by Monclair University Sigma Pi Fraternity Brothers Gabe DiPalma and Malcolm Bermudo.

Music was provided by the Aloha Monkey band who performed their big hit Jersey Pizza Joint.'

The best part about it for me was that it was a great time with some really great people. A really nice day that I look forward to being a part of once again next year, as well as the upcoming Pizza Bowl.

