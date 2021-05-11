Phish coming to the Atlantic City beach this summer

The return to normal continues in New Jersey as Phish has announced a summer tour with three dates on the Atlantic City beach, August 13-15.

The tour will begin July 28 in Arkansas and run through such places as Hershey Park in Pennsylvania, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Harvey's Stateline NV, The Forum in Englewood California, and the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

If you want to do a road trip to see the band in Gorge, Lake Tahoe, or Commerce City travel packages are available here.

Many of the dates that were rescheduled will play on their current dates. Some have changed as well. For specific ticketing information on each show click here.

Here's the entire Phish summer tour schedule from their press release;

07/28 Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

07/30 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

07/31 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

08/01 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

08/03 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

08/04 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

08/06 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/07 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/08 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/10 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

08/11 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

08/13 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/14 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/15 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/27 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/28 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/29 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/31 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV

09/01 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV

09/03 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

09/04 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

09/05 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

10/15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

10/16 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/17 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/19 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/20 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/22 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

10/23 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

10/24 The Forum, Inglewood, CA

10/26 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

10/28 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/29 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/30 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/31 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

