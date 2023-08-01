Philadelphia traffic anchor recovers from TikTok challenge assault

SEA ISLE CITY — A Philadelphia traffic anchor said he was assaulted as part of a TikTok challenge Sunday during an appearance.

Fox 29's Bob Kelly was hosting an event at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City and was approached by a man who recorded himself pouring beer over his head and shoulders, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer report. The man punched Kelly as he tried to wipe away the beer.

"I'm okay. I'm here. It was a frightening, disturbing event that was incited by this TikTok challenge similar to what you saw happen to Cardi B with the water and being videoed. The cause of the assault is under investigation and I'm just going to leave it at that," Kelly said during Tuesday's Good Day Philadelphia.

"I hope this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it."

A concertgoer threw water at Cardi B during a performance at a Las Vegas beach club Saturday, according to CNN. She threw her microphone into the audience. Someone in the audience who was hit by the mic has filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department but did not mention the singer.

The attack left a scratch under Kelly's left eye and the eyeball slightly swollen. He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House for treatment for his injury, according to the Inquirer.

Kelly was thankful for all the well wishes he had received from viewers after learning of the attack.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told the Inquirer the man who made the recording was stopped by one of the bouncers at the club and was later arrested.

Sea Isle City police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

