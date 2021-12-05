Philadelphia for Christmas: Shopping, food & family fun

Philadelphia at Christmastime?

What's only about an hour away and is an absolute must-do this Holiday season? A visit to Philadelphia! Here's a listing of the top attractions with a photo gallery of all the fun.

If you haven't noticed, Philly has really been working on their Christmas tourism over the last 10-15 years and they are doing Christmas right in the 2021 Holiday season.

Christmas Village

The European wonderland that is Christmas Village in LOVE Park returns for 2021 with glowing Herrnhut stars decorating the tops of the wooden booths of 110 different vendors. 15th and Arch St, across from City Hall.

Since debuting in 2008, Christmas Village in Philadelphia has grown into one of the region’s largest and most unique holiday destinations – and one of the largest and most celebrated authentic German Christmas markets in all of America.

Winter Carnival at Dilworth Park

Just across from the Christmas Village, outside City Hall, you can stroll through the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn; cruise around the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink; relax with drinks and snacks in the Rothman Orthopedics Cabin; shop the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, and take in the free Deck the Hall Light Show.

Christmas Light Show and Dickens' Village at Macy's

The Grand Court in the National Historic Landmark Wanamaker Building has hosted a Christmas Light Show since 1956. The department store continues the tradition of twinkling snowflakes, dancing snowmen, and more with a free 100,000-light show narrated by Julie Andrews and accompanied by the famed Wanamaker Organ.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at Penns's Landing— one of Philly’s favorite winter traditions — brings the holiday spirit to the Delaware River waterfront.

Miracle on South 13th Street

A homegrown South Philly tradition with national traction, the Miracle on South 13th Street brings neighbors along the 1600 block of South 13th Street together to decorate their homes with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations, which turn on each evening through the holiday season.

You will find many more ways to enjoy the Christmas season this year in Philadephia. Take a look at this photo gallery and Merry Christmas!

Lights, Shopping, Food, Fun: Philadelphia Lights Up at Christmas

