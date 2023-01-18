Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants.

Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern.

The Super Bowl champion offensive tackle is in his 9th season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

He's the ultimate QB protector. In fact, just this past December, Johnson set an NFL record of not allowing a sack in 26 games straight.

Get our free mobile app

Johnson also sang on the holiday album A Philly Special Christmas alongside teammates Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata, so he's had a lot to celebrate lately.

And now, #65 is tasked with helping the Eagles get past the New York Giants this coming Saturday night to keep Philly's Super Bowl hopes alive.

He suffered a torn adductor during The Birds' Christmas Eve game in Dallas, but he's putting off surgery until the off-season and is expected to be back in action Saturday, according to NBC Sports.

Go EAGLES!

12 Jersey Girls Cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles This Season Even though they perform in Philadelphia, New Jersey will be well-represented on the 2022-2023 Eagles cheerleading squad.

Party On! 5 Crazy Extra Atlantic City Airbnb Rentals Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to come up something to celebrate just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City.