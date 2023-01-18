Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants.
Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern.
The Super Bowl champion offensive tackle is in his 9th season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
He's the ultimate QB protector. In fact, just this past December, Johnson set an NFL record of not allowing a sack in 26 games straight.
Johnson also sang on the holiday album A Philly Special Christmas alongside teammates Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata, so he's had a lot to celebrate lately.
And now, #65 is tasked with helping the Eagles get past the New York Giants this coming Saturday night to keep Philly's Super Bowl hopes alive.
He suffered a torn adductor during The Birds' Christmas Eve game in Dallas, but he's putting off surgery until the off-season and is expected to be back in action Saturday, according to NBC Sports.
Go EAGLES!