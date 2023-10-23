Pete Davidson’s comedy tour is coming to New Jersey

Fresh off his return to Saturday Night Live as guest host, it’s been announced that comedian Pete Davidson will make two stops in New Jersey.

The Staten Island-born comedian is extending his stand-up tour with dates in and around the Garden State.

According to Wikipedia, Davidson’s comedy is described as "a series of brutal truths and vulgar confessions’ which make him relatable to audiences. He touches upon topics such as marijuana, sex, and relationships."

In addition to his stand-up, Davidson is known for his time on Saturday Night Live, MTV’s Guy Code, and the movie King of Staten Island (2020), which he starred in and helped write.

Recently, Davidson, 29, toured with fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney.

See Pete Davidson in New Jersey

He’ll be doing two shows at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at Count Basie Center in Red Bank on Nov. 18. The first show starts at 8 p.m., and a later show has been scheduled for 10 p.m.

The next evening, Nov. 19, the S.N.L. alum will perform at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood at 7 p.m.

He’ll end the tour in New York City, performing at the Beacon Theatre on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

If you go: Where to get tickets

For tickets and a look at the rest of his tour dates (including two nights with John Mulaney), click here.

