I will appreciate someone’s passion for a cause even when it’s something I disagree with. I will also recognize that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has done some noble work in the past, such as the 1981 Silver Springs monkeys case regarding unnecessary cruelty to lab animals.

But much of PETA’s agenda has been hyperbolic and flawed. Such as this year demanding Punxsutawney Phil be replaced by a hologram every Groundhog Day.

They’ve certainly been active in New Jersey over the years. In 2025, they held a naked protest at a Whole Foods in Jersey City about the meat the store sells.

A PETA activist said, “The only humane meal is a vegan one: There’s no humane way to kill an animal.”

PETA successfully advocated for "Nosey's Law," which banned traveling wild-animal acts in New Jersey.

Now they’ve gone after Sabrina Carpenter.

During her Grammys performance of “Manchild” Sunday night she held a live dove. She didn’t kill it or maim it. She didn’t bite the head off in Ozzy Osbourne style.

She just safely held it.

“Did @SabrinaAnnLynn really just bring a bird on stage in 2026?! The Manchild singer is giving childlike behavior. Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs,” -PETA wrote alongside an image of Carpenter and the bird. “Hey Sabrina. Bringing a live bird onto the Grammys stage is stupid, slow, useless, and cruel,” -PETA wrote, mocking the lyrics of “Manchild.”

The group claimed the bright lights and noise of the event caused:

“fear and distress for a bird that belongs flying free in the open sky.”

I’m sorry, did they ask the bird?

If PETA had its ultimate say I’m sure the word pet would be replaced with animal companion and dog owners would be called guardians. No one would be an omnivore as nature designed us to be but all vegans instead. Perhaps animals would even be given the right to vote.

If these virtue signalers attack Sabrina Carpenter this way it shows me they’re running out of things to complain about.