Perth Amboy, NJ head-on car crash leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt, cops say

PERTH AMBOY — Two people were killed and three hurt in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Friday afternoon, according to city police.

Perth Amboy Deputy Police Chief Larry Cattan said five people were trapped in the vehicles he described as "mangled" following a crash on Riverview Drive around 4 p.m.

One driver and one passenger from the same vehicle died, according to Cattan, while another passenger remained in critical condition as of Monday.

The other driver and a juvenile passenger from the second vehicle were taken for evaluation at a local hospital, but not admitted.

No identities of those involved were disclosed as of Monday, and no charges had been filed stemming from the crash.

Cattan asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442-4400.

Violent weekend on New Jersey roads

It was not the only deadly crash during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Two child passengers were killed in a crash Thanksgiving night ,at the intersection of Route 1 and 130 in North Brunswick, involving a wrong-way driver and a marked, Old Bridge police vehicle, according to the state Attorney General's office.

A 15-year-old pedestrian was critically injured when she was struck Saturday afternoon on Duncan Avenue in Jersey City by a hit-and-run driver. A 30-year-old driver in a vehicle matching a description of the one involved was later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

A 17-year-old Newark resident inside a moving car was killed when shots were fired from a second vehicle Saturday night in Newark, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. Three other teens were also wounded in the incident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

