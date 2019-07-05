Person shot, panic on boardwalk after Asbury Park fireworks

ASBURY PARK — The Fourth of July fireworks display Thursday night ended with a crowd stampeding after a person was shot.

The crowds on the boardwalk after the fireworks display heard gunshots sending some into a panic on Thursday night.

Mayor John Moor confirmed one person was shot and was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in response to a Facebook post about the incident.

The mayor also weighed in on the cause of gun violence in Asbury Park.

“My response (mine not the City's) just too many guns on the streets of all City's coming up legally or illegally from southern states," Moor wrote.

Moor, Asbury Park police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return requests for comment on Friday morning.

Moor told the Asbury Park Sun the fireworks drew a record crowd.

Emily Bader on Facebook said the sound of gun fire triggered a "stampede" of people running toward Convention Hall.

