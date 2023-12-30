Perfect New Year’s Eve cocktails according to New Jerseyans

The new year is upon us and what better way to welcome it (for those of us who partake) with a nice strong adult beverage?

Whether you’re saluting this year or secretly hoping that the door *does* hit it on the way out, you deserve a drink.

We asked New Jerseyans what they suggest for a tasty New Year’s Eve cocktail and they did not disappoint, here’s what your fellow Garden Staters suggest you enjoy as you prepare to watch the ball drop.

Jolly Rancher

Recommended by T.J. from Freehold, this drink sounds nice and sweet:

1 oz peach schnapps

1 oz apple vodka

4 oz cranberry juice

Shake well with ice and garnish with an orange slice

Sicilian Kiss

Barb in Brick suggests pouring equal parts Amaretto and Southern Comfort over ice and dropping in a cherry slice.

Barb says the cherry slice is meant to look like a pair of lips and likened the drink to “liquid sex.” Happy New Year indeed!

Christmas Cookie shot

Pat from Toms River suggests you mix equal parts Amaretto and Franjelico in a shaker with ice.

Add some pineapple juice and Pat swears it tastes just like an Italian Christmas cookie!

“Kathy’s Drink”

This one is an original recipe so it's named after the woman who made it. Kathy in Hamilton suggests mixing cranberry grape juice with lemonade then spiking it with a shot of vodka.

Although she suggested this for New Year’s Eve, I think this would also make a perfect summer drink.

The White Tea

This recipe was written in on the NJ101.5 app by user “BoozerBilly,” and the man sounds like he knows what he’s talking about:

1 oz vodka

1 oz Peach Schnapps

1/2 oz Pink lemonade

1/2 oz simple syrup

“The Patricia”

Patricia from Ocean combined Laird’s Apple Jack with a bit of ginger, a splash of apple cider, and a shot of spiced rum. It’s a recipe she created herself, so I’m naming it after her.

Patricia says you can enjoy this drink cold or hot. Bottoms up!

Amaretto and Club

Suggested by “LB” in Freehold on the NJ101.5 app, this recipe is short, sweet, and to the point. One shot of Amaretto and club soda poured over ice. It sounds simple but tasty.

Whatever you choose to drink to ring in the new year, enjoy it responsibly. Happy New Year!

