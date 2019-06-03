Perdue chicken recall: Meat may have pieces of bone

Perdue Foods has recalled nearly 32,000 pounds of chicken products amid concerns they could contain pieces of bone.

The recall affects several "Simply Smart" and "Chef Quik" products. All of the Simply Smart products are no longer in stores and past their use-by date of May 20.

• Purdue Simply Smart Organics Refrigerated Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders. These items were produced in March 2019 with a “Best If Used By Date” of 5/20/2019 and UPC product bar code of 072745-001437.

• Purdue Simply Smart Organics Refrigerated Whole Grain Chicken Breast Strips. These items were produced in March 2019 with a “Best If Used By Date” of 5/20/2019 and UPC product bar code of 072745-002656.

• Purdue Simply Smart Organics Refrigerated Whole Grain Chicken Breast Nuggets. These items were produced in March 2019 with a “Best If Used By Date” of 5/20/2019 and UPC product bar code of 072745-001642.

• Chef Quik Frozen, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat. These items were produced in March 2019 with a “Packed On Date” of 9080 (3/21/2019) and UPC product bar code of 22143.

• Chef Quik Frozen, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat. These items were produced in March 2019 with a “Packed On Date” of 9080 (3/21/2019) and UPC product bar code of 77265.

“We are committed to producing the highest quality products, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all affected products that were produced during the same production run,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s vice president of food safety and quality, said in a statement from the company.

It advises customers not to eat any of the affected products, and to contact Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 for full refunds of their purchases.

