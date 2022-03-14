People in NJ finally waking up to Gov. Murphy’s bull$!xx (Opinion)

A Rutgers-Eagleton poll released a few days ago shows for the first time since first elected governor in 2017, Phil Murphy now has more people with an unfavorable rather than favorable opinion of him. To that I ask, what took you so long?

I never voted for Murphy in either election. I was particularly disappointed in the re-election outcome as challenger Jack Ciattarelli came so close and also represented the finer parts of the Republican Party before Trump lunacy came along.

The poll out last week shows 33% of New Jerseyans have a favorable view of the governor but 38% now have an unfavorable view. As far as how he’s handling various aspects of the job, his lowest grade was on taxes and state affordability. His highest was his handling of the pandemic averaging to a B+ and 30% giving him an A.

As I said during the re-election process, you were making a mistake to vote based on his handling of the pandemic. That ends. Taxes and the economy never do.

I was behind this car turning onto 31 North in Flemington this weekend. There was no mistaking where this guy fell on the issue of how Murphy is doing.

And he’s right. I mean what’s to like?

Those who gave him an A on pandemic protocol clearly were unconcerned with Murphy’s hypocrisy. He was in unmasked crowds more than once while at the same time ordering little 2-year-old kids in daycare to cover their faces all day. He violated other of his own executive orders too, like when he joined in prohibited large crowds to march in Black Lives Matter protests after the George Floyd killing. Have to burnish those progressive credentials, right Phil?

His handling of the first big winter storm of his first term was an abject failure leaving people (including former Gov. Christie) stranded on highways for hours. Then followed up with overkill, wasting money and resources on over-brining roads. His giving away tens of millions of dollars to people living in the country illegally is not something I abide. His increasing spending by over 40% is a dangerous and untenable path.

The list could go on. But you’re busy. It was kind of you to read this far. But you have to get back to work, possibly on your second job or side hustle just to barely squeak by in a state that continues to have the highest property taxes in the nation.

But hey, at least police are no longer allowed to chase stolen cars and prisoners are still being released early so they don’t catch Covid-19, am I right?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

