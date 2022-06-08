PENNSAUKEN — A man who punched his girlfriend's 2-year-old son in the stomach and caused fatal internal bleeding has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison.

Zachary Tricoche, 30, admitted to the attack when he pleaded guilty last November to first-degree aggravated manslaughter. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Tricoche and his girlfriend were arguing over groceries on the night of August 20, 2016. He turned to the toddler, Jamil Baskerville Jr., and told him to "put his hands up" to fight, Camden County prosecutors said.

A pair of strikes from Tricoche's fists sent Baskerville across the room and into a wall, according to authorities. Then-Assistant Prosecutor Christine Shah said one blow lacerated the child's liver, causing internal bleeding and severe bruising.

The mother called 911 and police responded to the home on the 5900 block of Mansion Boulevard. Baskerville was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Audio of the 911 call obtained by NJ.com and others revealed that the mother did not immediately tell the dispatcher the reason why her son was unresponsive. It also appears to include Tricoche attempting CPR on the toddler.

"He has vomit coming out his nose and mouth," the mother told dispatchers, adding that his chest was changing colors. "Can you please hurry up?"

Prosecutors said that Tricoche must serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

