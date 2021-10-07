PENNINGTON — An 84-year-old borough woman was struck and killed Wednesday morning while trying to cross a local highway, according to police.

A release posted to Facebook said that the woman, whose identity has not been made public, was hit by a single-axle Penske box truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the crosswalk of Route 31 north at West Delaware Avenue just north of Pennington Market.

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection of Route 31 and West Delaware Avenue was closed until around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The driver of the Penske truck was identified as a 32-year-old male from Phillipsburg, but his name was also not released by police.

No charges have been announced.

An investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Pennington police at 609-737-2020.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

