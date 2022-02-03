Peddler’s Village is quaint. It has cool niche stores and good restaurants and lots of greenery to walk around. People love it at holidays. It’s nestled in the heart of Bucks County, Pennsylvania in Lahaska, and all this bucolic charm is about to have a reality check.

Peeps are coming. The sugary carnauba wax goodness that has been dividing friends and families for decades. Call it an invasion if you’re on the wrong side of the fence. Call it a little slice of Easter heaven if you’re on the right side of history.

Peeps in the Village is happening March 11 through April 24. Peeps in dioramas. Peeps as wall art. Peeps as sculptures. Prizes will be awarded for best entries. This is going to be off the Peeping chain, I tell ya!

We’re talking real Peeps, those marshmallow pastel-colored sugar-coated gems so popular at Easter. People will make works of art using the actual candy.

Want some examples?

You can make a sculpture up to 3 feet wide and 4 feet tall paying tribute to Peeps as long as Peeps make up 75% of the visible exterior.

Or create 2-D wall art up to 24 by 24 inches using 75% Peeps. Hmm, I’m thinking Van Gogh’s The Starry Night in Peeps.

Or a diorama using Peeps up to 18” by 18” by 18”. Oooh, how about the “Now yous can’t leave” scene from “A Bronx Tale” or maybe Christie on the beach in a little beach chair?

Look, even if you’re out of your mind and hate Peeps, you can still look at them and enjoy the creativity. For more information go here.

This sounds fun. I think I’ll stop by. I wonder what the public nuisance fine is in Pennsylvania for eating a Peeps sculpture.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

