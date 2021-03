You don't have to buy your Jersey Shore dream home. You can rent it. And when it comes to the most amazing rentals you'll ever see, there's one on the tip of Green Island, Toms River, that will make your heart and wallet skip a beat.

Get ready to step inside the Jersey Shore dream home you can rent, for $36,000 a month, located right on the tip of gorgeous Green Island in Toms River.

Gorgeous Toms River Home You Can Rent

