Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles at entrance to Union County College

Crosswalk between Union County College (Union County College) and Nomahegan Park (Google Street View)

CRANFORD — A Union County College student was struck by two vehicles as he waited to cross the street from a park.

Cranford police Lt. Matthew Nazzaro told New Jersey 101.5 that the student was struck around 9:10 a.m. on Springfield Avenue at the crosswalk between the college and Nomahegan Park, where a parking lot is located. One of the vehicles, driven by a female Union County College student, went off the road and struck the student, Nazzaro said.

The pedestrian suffered traumatic bodily injuries and was taken to UMDNJ University Hospital in stable condition, according to Nazzaro. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to Overlook Hospital in Summit.

Nazzaro did not disclose the identities of the students.

Student parking across the street

Many students will park in the lot at Nomahegan Park and walk to the school, Nazzaro said.

The crosswalk is fully marked with a traffic signal.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals who were impacted and hope they'll be okay," UCC spokeswoman Dr. Jaime Segal told New Jersey 101.5. "Our thanks go out to the Cranford police department. They're always super responsive and help when issues arise. We're very thankful to them."

Springfield Avenue was closed as of noon on Monday between Kenilworth Boulevard and Penn Road for the investigation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

