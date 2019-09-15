Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 35 in Eatontown, police say

EATONTOWN — A pedestrian was killed along Route 35 in the borough on Saturday evening.

The man was struck at South Street around 7:40 p.m. by a southbound vehicle, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman. He not disclose if the victim was crossing the road at the time.

Swendeman said no one in the vehicle was injured. He did not disclose the identity of anyone involved in the crash.

Route 35 has two lanes in each direction through that area with no dividing barrier.

There is no traffic light or crosswalk in the area, as the state highway comes to a "y" shaped intersection with South St.

The stretch of road was closed for a time for clean up and investigation of the incident, which Swendeman said is ongoing.

